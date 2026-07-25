Atif Aslam's comeback album 'Subah Aye Na': Release date, tracklist and more

After an 18-year wait, Atif Aslam is finally returning to the album format with Subah Aye Na, his fourth studio album and his first full-length release since Meri Kahani in 2008.

The announcement – first made during an emotional performance at London’s O2 Arena on June 15 – has sparked generated excitement among fans who are eager to hear a fresh collection of original music from one of Pakistan’s most celebrated singers.

Here’s everything we know about the highly anticipated album so far.

When will ‘Subah Aye Na’ be released?

Atif Aslam has confirmed that Subah Aye Na will be released on July 31, marking his first album since 2008.

Describing his eight-track album, the singer said, “it is a true representation of freeing myself from the chaos and meeting my real self. Stay tuned. I can’t wait for all of you to hear it”.

Tracklist:

The album will feature eight original songs:

Subah Aye Na Safar Mein Hoon Ishq Let’s Have Some Fun Sunn Sajna Hoon Ishq Mein Chaar Yaar Sachey Wadey

Subah Aye Na marks Atif Aslam’s first full-length studio album in nearly two decades. Even during this hiatus, however, the renowned singer remained one of South Asia’s most recognizable voices, delivering numerous hit singles, film soundtracks, Coke Studio performances and live concerts.

Before Subah Aye Na, Atif Aslam released three studio albums: Jal Pari (2004), Doorie (2006) and Meri Kahani (2008).