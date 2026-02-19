Atlanta United sign veteran F Sergio Santos for 2026

Atlanta United signed free agent forward Sergio Santos for the 2026 MLS season on Wednesday.

The 31-year-old Brazilian veteran’s deal includes an option through December 2027.

Santos has 28 goals and 13 assists in 156 career MLS regular-season games with three teams since 2019.

“Sergio has been a productive forward in our league for the past seven seasons and will add competition to our group of attackers,” chief soccer officer and sporting director Chris Henderson said. “He’s going to bring MLS experience, quality and a winning mindset to our team, and we look forward to welcoming him to the club.”

Santos played for the Philadelphia Union (2019-22), FC Cincinnati (2022-25) and the Houston Dynamo (2025).

Atlanta will open the 2026 MLS regular season at FC Cincinnati on Saturday.