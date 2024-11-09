Attack on ex-CJP Faez Isa: 23 overseas Pakistanis names put on PCL

ISLAMABAD: The Directorate Ge­­n­eral of Immigration and Passports has placed 23 overseas Pakistani’s names in the Passport Control List (PCL) over their alleged involvement in an attack on former CJP Qazi Faez Isa’s vehicle in London, ARY News reported.

According to the sources, the authorities placed the names of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Malaika Bukhari—who traveled abroad for cancer treatment of her sister—, Shayan Ali, Sadia Fahim, Fahim Gulzar, Maheen Faisal, Sidra Tariq, and others allegedly involved in London protests.

The others who have been placed in the PCL included Hiba Tariq, Waqas Chauhan, Mohsin Haider, Zameer Akram, Sardar Taimur, Parvaiz Ali, Rukhsana Kausar, Muhammad Jameel, Mehran Habib, Zawa Ahmad, Rehman Anwar, Muhammad Sadiq, Khadija Kashif, Muhammad Naveed Afzal, Shahzad Qureshi, Sulaiman Ali Shah and Bilal Anwar.

The sources said that the authorities have informed the British officials, seeking the extradition of those placed in the PCL and upon return to Pakistan, these individuals will face arrest and investigation.

Earlier on October 31, the Pakistan High Commission has filed a formal complaint with the UK authorities.

The PTI activists attempted to obstruct the former CJP’s vehicle, which belonged to the Pakistan High Commission, in London and even tried to smash its windows. They chanted slogans upon spotting Qazi Faez Isa in the car and ran alongside it.

Diplomatic sources confirmed to ARY News that Pakistani High Commissioner Dr. Muhammad Faisal raised the issue with British authorities, requesting Scotland Yard to pursue charges against nine individuals involved in the incident.

Dr. Faisal expressed regret over the incident, stating, “The event is unfortunate, and we will pursue it with British authorities.”

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi strongly condemned the attack on former chief justice of Pakistan Justice (retired) Qazi Faez Isa’s car in London.

In his message, Naqvi while condemning the incident has instructed the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) to take immediate steps to identify the attackers.

The interior minister also confirmed that a vehicle belonging to the Pakistani High Commissioner in London was targeted as well.

“We cannot remain silent on this incident,” Naqvi stated, questioning why security was not provided despite prior threats to Qazi Faez Isa. He ordered that the assailants be identified through available footage and assured that legal actions will be taken against them.