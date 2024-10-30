Mohsin Naqvi condemns attack on ex-CJP Qazi Faez Isa’s car in London

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has strongly condemned the attack on former chief justice of Pakistan Justice (retired) Qazi Faez Isa’s car in London.

In his message, Naqvi while condemning the incident has instructed the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) to take immediate steps to identify the attackers.

The interior minister also confirmed that a vehicle belonging to the Pakistani High Commissioner in London was targeted as well.

“We cannot remain silent on this incident,” Naqvi stated, questioning why security was not provided despite prior threats to Qazi Faez Isa. He ordered that the assailants be identified through available footage and assured that legal actions will be taken against them.

Naqvi added that an FIR will be registered in Pakistan to advance the case, including measures to block the attackers’ identity cards and revoke their passports.

He also announced steps to strip the assailants of their Pakistani citizenship, with a formal case to be sent to the cabinet for approval. “No one will be permitted to engage in such attacks,” Mohsin Naqvi emphasized firmly.

PTI activists attempted to obstruct the former chief justice’s vehicle, which belongs to the Pakistan High Commission, in London, even trying to smash its windows. They chanted slogans upon spotting Qazi Isa’s car and ran alongside it.

Qazi Isa was en route to a ceremony at the Middle Temple.

Senior PTI leaders, including Zulfi Bukhari, Malika Bukhari, and Azhar Mashwani, addressed party supporters who were protesting against the former Chief Justice at the Middle Temple on Tuesday night.