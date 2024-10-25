Six SC judges skip full court reference for outgoing CJP Qazi Faez Isa

ISLAMABAD: Six Supreme Court (SC) judges skipped full court reference held for outgoing CJP Qazi Faez Isa, ARY News reported on Friday.

As per details, six Supreme Court judges including Justice Mansoor Ali Shah, Justice Munib Akhtar, Justice Ayesha Malik, Justice Shahid Waheed, Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Malik Shehzad chose to skip the full court reference held in honor of outgoing Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa.

The reference, traditionally attended by Supreme Court justices to bid farewell to the departing CJP, saw a reduced attendance this time.

It is to be noted that Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa is to retire today (Friday), after serving for more than a year.

The oath-taking ceremony of new CJP Justice Yahya Afridi will take place tomorrow. President Asif Ali Zardari will administer the oath to the new CJP.

Read more: Justice Mansoor Ali Shah to skip full court reference for outgoing CJP Isa

On Thursday night, a farewell dinner was hosted by the Supreme Court Bar Association and the Pakistan Bar Council in honour of outgoing CJP Qazi Faez Isa.

The event was attended by the nominated Chief Justice Yahya Afridi, Supreme Court judges, and Chief Justices of all high courts.

Earlier this week, President Asif Ali Zardari officially approved the appointment of Justice Yahya Afridi as the chief justice following the retirement of Qazi Faez Isa on October 25 (today).