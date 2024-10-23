Justice Mansoor Ali Shah to skip full court reference for outgoing CJP Isa

ISLAMABAD: Justice Mansoor Ali Shah is set to skip the full court reference in honour of outgoing Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa, ARY News reported, citing sources.

According to sources, Justice Shah along with his family is set to depart for Makkah tomorrow (Thursday) to perform Umrah and will be unable to attend the farewell full court reference for CJP Isa.

The full court reference in honour of CJP Qazi Faez Isa will be held on October 25, as per the Supreme Court’s Registrar Office. Senior advocates including the president Supreme Court Bar Association have been invited to the full court reference.

However, Justice Mansoor Ali Shah will miss the reference as he will return to Pakistan from Umrah on November 1, as per sources.

It is worth mentioning here that Justice Shah was among the three senior-most judges of the Supreme Court considered to succeed outgoing CJP Qazi Faez Isa.

The Special Parliamentary Committee, formed after the 26th constitutional amendment, on October 22 picked Justice Yahya Afridi, who was third in the seniority list, as the next CJP.

CJP Isa is set to retire on October 25 and will be replaced by Justice Yahya Afridi.

Earlier today, reports said that designated CJP Yahya Afridi held separate meetings with the incumbent CJP Isa and Justice Mansoor Ali Shah in their chambers.

According to sources, the two judges met in Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa’s chamber, where the CJP congratulated Justice Yahya Afridi on his appointment.

Additionally, Justice Afridi visited the chamber of Justice Mansoor Ali Shah, and his chamber staff also congratulated him on his new role.