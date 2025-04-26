Hajj 2025: MoRA issues guidelines for pilgrims

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Religious Affairs has issued important guidelines for intending Hajj 2025 pilgrims.

It is mandatory for the pilgrims to get required vaccination and obtain a Yellow card from the Haji camp before departing for Saudi Arabia, according to the guidelines.

No one would be allowed to enter Saudi Arabia without a valid vaccination certificate. Those above sixty five years of age must carry their Covid-19 vaccination card.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Religious Affairs has also urged Hujjaj to stay alert against fake permits and to travel to Saudi Arabia only with a valid and authentic Hajj permit.

The Ministry of Religious Affairs said that all arrangements for Hajj 2025 operation have been completed and first flight from Pakistan will depart on April 29. The ministry said that around 89,000 Hajj pilgrims will be taken to Makkah and Madinah under government scheme.

On the first day of the Hajj operation, six flights will depart for Saudi Arabia with the last flight scheduled for May 31.

Earlier, Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif said that Saudi Arabia’s authorities would be approached and requested to facilitate 67,000 Pakistanis, whose participation in Hajj 2025 seems unlikely due to delays in agreements and payments to the Saudi government.

Chairing a meeting on the issue, the prime minister said that every possible effort would be made to resolve the issue and ensure the pilgrims’ journey to the holy sites.

Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Sardar Muhammad Yousaf, members of Senate’s Standing Committee on Religious Affairs, and the Hajj Organizers Association of Pakistan (HOAP) representatives also attended the meeting.

PM Shehbaz expressed his displeasure over the Hajj crisis and directed the authorities to take all possible steps to resolve the issue. He assured the delegation that he would take up the matter with Saudi authorities to obtain permission for the pilgrims under the private quota.

The prime minister expressed his distress over the issue, saying it was a matter of shame for them. He directed the authorities to contact Saudi officials to facilitate the pilgrims.

The delegation apprised the prime minister of the situation and requested his intervention to send the pilgrims to Hajj 2025.