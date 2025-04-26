Indian broadcast crew for PSL 10 repatriated from Pakistan

LAHORE: Amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, 23 Indian nationals working as part of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 10 broadcast crew have been repatriated to India, ARY News reported quoting police.

According to police spokesperson, the group was escorted to the Wagah border crossing in Lahore and sent back to India, following directives from the Pakistani government.

The decision to expel the Indian crew comes in the wake of an attack in Pahalgam, Indian- Illegally Occupied Kashmir, which killed 26 tourists.

It is pertinent to mention here that India’s foreign ministry on Wednesday announced that the Attari and Wagah borders will be closed. Pakistani nationals will no longer be able to travel to India under the SAARC visa exemption.

In response, Pakistan decided that it will close down the Wagah Border Post, with immediate effect. All cross-border transit from India through this route shall be suspended, without exception. Those who have crossed with valid endorsements may return through that route immediately but not later than 30 April 2025.

Pakistan suspends all visas under SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES) issued to Indian nationals and deems them cancelled with immediate effect, with the exception of Sikh religious pilgrims. Indian nationals currently in Pakistan under SVES are instructed to exit within 48 hours, less Sikh pilgrims.

The National Security Committed said India should refrain from its reflexive blame game and cynical staged managed exploitation of incidents like Pahalgam to further its narrow political agenda. Such tactics serve only to inflame tensions and obstruct the path to peace and stability in the region.

It said that extremely irresponsible warmongering Indian state controlled media, fueling volatility in the regional calculus is reprehensive, which requires serious introspection.