Attaullah Esakhelvi reveals family opposed his singing career

LONDON: Legendary Pakistani folk singer Attaullah Khan Esakhelvi has revealed that his family was against his singing career.

In a press conference in London, Attaullah Esakhelvi revealed the challenges he faced at the start of his career. “My entire family opposed my singing, especially relatives who now take pride in my achievements.”

The folk singer said his father would punish him for singing, but his mother later told me he secretly listened to his songs,” he recalled.

He expressed gratitude for the love and support he receives from overseas Pakistanis, wherever he performed.

“I am indebted to the love of Pakistanis worldwide, even in far-off places like Fiji,” said Attaullah.

The singer announced plans to release a new song in the Pashto language soon.

Attaullah Esakhelvi shared a heartfelt gesture, saying, “Whenever I see my picture on the back of a truck, I stop and embrace the driver.”

Reflections on Career:

The acclaimed singer acknowledged the role of social media in making it easier for new singers to showcase their talent and reach a global audience.

Born 19 August 1951, Attaullah Khan Esakhelvi is a Pakistani musician, singer, and poet from Isakhel in Mianwali District, Punjab.

He is mainly associated with Punjabi folk music and has written various songs and poems in Punjabi language.