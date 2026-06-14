Attaullah Tarar defends budget 2026-27, terms it relief-oriented

The National Assembly is continuing discussion on the budget 2026-27 on Sunday.

Participating in the budget 2026-27 debate in the National Assembly, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar said the budget for the next financial year is relief-oriented and caters to the demands of all segments of society.

He noted that the budget has received a positive response from various quarters, including economists and opinion makers. He said the government welcomes constructive proposals from the opposition but emphasized that the positive measures introduced in the budget should also be acknowledged by members of the opposition.

The information minister said that the country has achieved macroeconomic stability as a result of the consistent efforts of the present government. He also credited the Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Staff, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir for his contributions towards economic stability. Expressing confidence in the country’s economic outlook, he said Pakistan’s economy is now firmly on the path of growth.

Read more: IMF never demanded tax on solar panels, clarifies Aurangzeb

Attaullah Tarar highlighted that substantial relief has been given to the salaried class in the budget, emphasizing that this relief is for the entire salaried class. He pointed out that there is no tax on those earning up to fifty thousand rupees, while those earning between fifty thousand rupees and one hundred thousand rupees per month are subject to a tax rate of only one percent.

The Information Minister also alluded to the relief given to the exporters in the budget. He noted that relief for the construction sector, as well as the Apna Ghar Scheme, will boost economic activity in the country and provide job opportunities for people.

Referring to reforms in the FBR, Attaullah Tarar said such a system has been introduced under which taxpayers will no longer bear the burden of those who do not pay taxes.