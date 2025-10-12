Tarar condemns Afghan Taliban aggression, links timing to Muttaqi's India visit

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar on Sunday strongly condemned the Afghan Taliban’s aggression against Pakistan, calling it a deliberate provocation timed with the Afghan Foreign Minister’s official visit to India.

In a post on X, Tarar said the Foreign Office had issued a clear and unequivocal stance on the matter.

He noted it was a concerning fact that the Afghan aggression took place “precisely at a time when Taliban Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi is visiting India, where anti-Pakistan statements are being shaped into joint declarations.”

دفتر خارجہ کا واضح اور دو ٹوک موقف۔ یہ قابلِ غور حقیقت ہے کہ افغانستان نے پاکستان پر جارحیت عین اس وقت کی ہے جب افغان وزیر خارجہ بھارت کے دورے پر موجود ہیں اور وہاں پاکستان مخالف بیانات کو مشترکہ اعلامیوں کی شکل دی جا رہی ہے۔ یہ عمل افسوسناک اور قابل مذمت ہے۔ https://t.co/tjM4j0nygg — Attaullah Tarar (@TararAttaullah) October 12, 2025

Terming the development “regrettable and condemnable,” the minister said Pakistan viewed the timing and coordination of these actions as a matter of serious concern for regional peace and stability.

Read More: Pak Army repels Afghan Taliban, Khawarij’s attack on Pakistan: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan’s armed forces repelled an unprovoked cross-border attack by the Afghan Taliban and “Indian-sponsored” Fitna al-Khawarij (FAK), killing at least 200 terrorists and inflicting heavy losses, while 23 Pakistani soldiers were martyred and 29 were wounded during the clashes, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement on Sunday.

According to the ISPR, the assault took place on the night of 11–12 October 2025, when Afghan Taliban and the Indian-sponsored Fitna al Khawarij launched an unprovoked attack on Pakistan, along the Pak-Afghan border to destabilise border areas and facilitate terrorism.

“The cowardly action, which included fire and few physical raids, was aimed at destabilizing the border areas to facilitate terrorism, furthering FAK’s nefarious designs”, ISPR said. “Exercising the right of self-defence, the alert Armed Forces of Pakistan repelled the assault decisively all along the border and inflicted heavy casualties on Taliban Forces and affiliated Khwarjis”.