200 terrorists killed, 23 soldiers martyred as Pak Army repels Afghan Taliban, Khawarij's attack on Pakistan: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan’s armed forces repelled an unprovoked cross-border attack by the Afghan Taliban and “Indian-sponsored” Fitna al-Khawarij (FAK), killing at least 200 terrorists and inflicting heavy losses, while 23 Pakistani soldiers were martyred and 29 were wounded during the clashes, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement on Sunday.

According to the ISPR, the assault took place on the night of 11–12 October 2025, when Afghan Taliban and the Indian-sponsored Fitna al Khawarij launched an unprovoked attack on Pakistan, along the Pak-Afghan border to destabilise border areas and facilitate terrorism.

Aim of the attack

“The cowardly action, which included fire and few physical raids, was aimed at destabilizing the border areas to facilitate terrorism, furthering FAK’s nefarious designs”, ISPR said. “Exercising the right of self-defence, the alert Armed Forces of Pakistan repelled the assault decisively all along the border and inflicted heavy casualties on Taliban Forces and affiliated Khwarjis”.

Collateral damage avoided

The military’s media wing said that precision fires and strikes, as well as physical raids were carried out against Taliban camps and posts, terrorist training facilities and support networks operating from Afghan territory — including elements linked to Fitna al Khwarij (FAK), Fitna al Hindustan (FAH) and ISKP/ Daesh. The ISPR added that all possible measures were taken to avoid collateral damage and to protect civilian lives.

Heavy losses to Taliban

As a result of these unrelenting operations, multiple Taliban locations were destroyed all along the border and 21 hostile positions on the Afghan side of border were also briefly physically captured. Multiple terrorist training camps that used to plan and facilitate attacks against Pakistan, were rendered inoperative, the statement noted.

23 soldiers martyred, 29 injured

The ISPR paid tribute to the soldiers who lost their lives, saying, “During overnight skirmishes, 23 brave sons of Pakistan embraced shahadat while defending territorial integrity of our beloved country against this outrageous action while 29 soldiers are injured”.

200 terrorists killed

Citing credible intelligence and damage assessments, the military’s media wing estimated that more than 200 Taliban and affiliated terrorists have been killed, while the number of injured is much higher.

The infra-structural damages to Taliban posts, camps, Headquarters and support networks of terrorists are extensive, all along the border and range from tactical to operational depth, the statement said.

Stern warning

According to statement, the Armed Forces of Pakistan remain ever ready to protect the territorial integrity, life and property of the people of Pakistan. Our resolve to defend Pakistan’s territorial integrity and to defeat those who threaten our security is unwavering.

The Pak Army warned that, while the people of Pakistan prefer constructive diplomacy and dialogue over violence and belligerence, we will not tolerate the treacherous use of Afghan soil for terrorism against Pakistan.

Videos: Pakistan Army destroys multiple Afghan Taliban posts

India’s role

The ISPR noted with concern that this serious provocation has occurred during the visit of Taliban Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi to India – the biggest sponsor of terrorism in the region.

Pakistan to continue targeting terror groups

In the interest of regional peace and security, the ISPR urged the Taliban government to take immediate and verifiable actions to neutralize the terrorist groups, especially FAK, FAH and ISKP/ Daesh operating from their territory. Otherwise, Pakistan will continue to exercise its right to defend its people by persistent neutralization of terror targets.

The Taliban Government should shun any ill-begotten notions and prioritize well-being, peace, prosperity and development of Afghan people over irresponsible sabre-rattling, the ISPR said.

“Last night’s episode vindicates Pakistan’s long-standing position that the Taliban Government is actively facilitating the terrorists. If the Taliban Government continues to sponsor terrorist outfits, in cohorts with India, for shortsighted objective of destabilizing the region, the people and the state of Pakistan will not rest until the menace of terrorism emanating from Afghanistan is completely eliminated”, the statement concluded.