Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar has condemned the reported mistreatment of veteran television actor Mohammed Ahmed on the set of a drama serial.

In a post shared on his official X account on Thursday, Tarar called the incident “highly deplorable” and proposed a mentorship programme aimed at fostering greater respect and professionalism within Pakistan’s television industry.

“What happened with Muhammad Ahmed, senior TV artist on the set of a drama serial, is not only condemnable but highly deplorable,” the minister wrote, adding that this controversy had underscored the need for stronger guidance for emerging actors.

As part of his proposed solution, Tarar suggested establishing a mentorship programme led by senior actors such as Mohammed Ahmed or creating a council with a similar structure to help guide younger performers.

“I would like to offer a solution in the form of a mentorship programme for young TV artists headed by senior TV artists like Ahmed sahib or a council on the same format,” he said.

What happend with Muhammad Ahmed saheb, Senior TV Artist on the set of a drama serial is not only condemnable but highly deplorable. I would like to offer a solution in the form of a mentorship program for young tv artists headed by senior tv artists like Ahmed sb or a council on… — Attaullah Tarar (@TararAttaullah) July 30, 2026

The minister also announced plans to convene a meeting of television artists to seek their input on the proposal.

Tarar’s remarks come days after Mohammed Ahmed recounted an unpleasant experience during a recent podcast, where he alleged that a much younger lead actor repeatedly mocked and disrespected him on the set of a drama serial.

Following widespread speculation on social media that linked actor Fahad Sheikh to the incident, Sheikh issued a public apology on Wednesday.