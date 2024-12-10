Attaullah Tarar claims PTI encouraging media campaign against journalists

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar has stated that the government is aware of a targeted social media campaign designed to incite violence against journalists.

During a press conference in Islamabad today, he noted that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party is ‘encouraging’ the online harassment of journalists.

The Information Minister expressed his dismay over the dissemination of personal information regarding journalists’ children and their residences online, asserting that such actions are entirely unacceptable.

He mentioned that the data from these accounts is being compiled, and he assured that stringent measures will be implemented in collaboration with the Interior Ministry. He affirmed that those responsible for this online campaign will be identified and held accountable.

Attaullah Tarar emphasized that no one will be permitted to instigate chaos within the country. He also stated that digital terrorism will be eradicated.

The Information Minister commended certain members of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government who deemed the civil disobedience call from the PTI founder as inappropriate and chose not to follow it.

He expressed concern over the PTI’s initiative to boycott specific locally produced goods, claiming it aligns with a foreign agenda.

He asserted that a robust military is essential for a strong Pakistan, highlighting the global recognition of the professionalism and capability of the armed forces.

Attaullah Tarar concluded by stating that the PTI aims to undermine Pakistan’s armed forces, thereby allowing foreign entities to exploit the situation.