US to assist Pakistan in modernization of FIA

The United States (US) has committed to supporting Pakistan in the modernization of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to align it with the standards of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

This agreement was reached during a meeting between Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and Acting US Ambassador Natalie Baker in Islamabad.

Additionally, the United States will assist in enhancing the effectiveness of the National Forensic Agency to meet contemporary standards.

In his statements, Mohsin Naqvi emphasized the significance of US partnership in strengthening the capabilities of law enforcement agencies.

He highlighted the critical need for equipping the Civil Armed Forces with modern tools and equipment to effectively address terrorism and emergency situations, deeming it a top priority.

Also read: Trump picks loyalist Kash Patel to head FBI

Mohsin Naqvi noted the longstanding and positive relations between Pakistan and the United States, and he clarified that no foreign nationals with valid documentation would be expelled from Islamabad.

He stated that illegal foreign nationals would not be permitted to remain in Islamabad under any circumstances.

Natalie Baker extended her best wishes to Pakistan for its role in hosting the Champions Trophy.