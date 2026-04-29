ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar on Wednesday met Azhar Memon, a highly educated but unemployed young man from Sindh, and assured him of employment support.

Azhar Memon, who hails from Khairpur and holds an MBA degree from Institute of Business Administration (IBA) Karachi, recently gained attention after a video highlighting his struggles went viral on social media.

The minister shared a video of the meeting on X, in which he invited Azhar to sit in his seat as a gesture of respect. The moment turned emotional, with Azhar visibly overwhelmed. In the video, he expressed gratitude and described the occasion as deeply meaningful.

In a statement on X, Tarar said that meeting Azhar Memon, a capable and highly educated young man from Sindh, was an emotional experience.

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He noted that Azhar’s viral video, in which he spoke about his journey and current hardships, had drawn public attention. The minister said he invited him to Islamabad, encouraged him, and assured him that efforts would be made to arrange suitable employment.

Azhar said he completed his MBA in 2003 from IBA Karachi, one of Pakistan’s most prestigious institutions. Despite his strong academic background, he has faced significant life challenges and was compelled to take up modest jobs to sustain himself.

The story has sparked mixed reactions on social media. While many users praised the minister’s gesture, others expressed concern over the difficulties faced by qualified individuals like Azhar. Some questioned why such talent had not been recognized earlier, particularly by Sindh government.