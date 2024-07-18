web analytics
Friday, July 19, 2024
Attempt to smuggle dollars foiled at Karachi airport

Salah Uddin
By Salah Uddin
Salahuddin serves as ARY News' aviation correspondent

KARACHI: Customs authorities at Jinnah International Airport thwarted an attempt to smuggle over $38,000 from a foreign passenger heading to China, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The Customs officials reported that the amount, equivalent to Rs. 16.8 million was recovered from a Sri Lankan citizen, Amado Alpha.

The passenger was traveling on a foreign airline when the huge amount of foreign currency was found and confiscated.

According to Pakistani regulations, travelers are only allowed to carry currency equivalent to $5,000 when leaving the country.

Meanwhile, the authorities permitted the passenger to continue his journey after confiscating the illegal currency.

