Attempted burglary at Yamal's home after World Cup triumph: police, media

Burglars tried to break in to the Barcelona home of Spain star Lamine Yamal on Wednesday, shortly after he helped La Roja reach their second World Cup final, police and media said.

“There was an attempted” burglary “at a home in Esplugues de Llobregat” in Barcelona’s outskirts, a spokesperson for Catalan regional police told AFP.

The force declined to identify the property’s owner for privacy reasons, but Barcelona-based daily La Vanguardia said the house belonged to the 19-year-old Spain forward.

Two people wearing balaclavas climbed onto the house’s wall but were surprised by the private security guards and fled, La Vanguardia reported.

The newspaper said Yamal’s house is well known because it once belonged to Barcelona great Gerard Pique and his ex-partner, Colombian music star Shakira, when they lived together in the Catalan capital.

Wednesday’s incident occurred early in the morning, moments after Spain completed their 2-0 victory over France in Texas to qualify for the World Cup final.

Yamal won a first-half penalty that Mikel Oyarzabal converted to open the scoring.

In Madrid, Karim Benzema, Rodrygo and Dani Carvajal are among the football stars to have suffered break-ins at their homes in recent years.