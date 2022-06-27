Attock: Five including four of family killed over land dispute

ATTOCK: Five people, including four members of a family, were killed in a clash over land dispute in Fatehjang tehsil of Punjab’s Attock district, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to details, the incident happened when two parties clashed over the possession of land that left five people killed, including four of a family.

A police spokesperson has said that the deceased persons include father, son, uncle, and nephew. District Police Officer (DPO) Umar Salamat has taken notice of the issue, while a heavy contingent of police reached the spot.

The spokesman further said that teams have been formed to arrest the accused, while the police have launched search operations in the area.

Earlier in March 2021, four members of a family were killed over a property dispute in Daska.

The dreadful incident took place in the limits of Mootra PS in village Kotli Kokian, Daska, where four including husband, wife and two children were shot dead over a property dispute.

According to the initial statement of the police about multiples killings, the cause behind the incident is a property dispute.

Comments