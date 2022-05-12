Attock jalsa: Imran Khan says ‘will not accept US slavery at any cost’

ATTOCK: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has said that the time has arrived to fight for real independence. Addressing the Attock public gathering, he said that he is not afraid of facing jail or threats to his life but he will not accept the US slavery, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Imran Khan said that the decisive moment has arrived in the country to choose between real independence and US slavery. The PTI chairman vowed that he will not accept the rule of thieves, dacoits and slaves in the country at any cost.

He reiterated that three stooges toppled the PTI government with the assistance of the US. Khan once again criticised that the decision to surrender and participate in the US-led war on terror was the biggest mistake in which thousands of Pakistanis lost their lives.

He said that former premier Zulfikar Ali Bhutto had attempted to devise an independent foreign policy to benefit Pakistanis and rejected to surrender before any power.

Imran Khan said that he called three stooges to Asif Ali Zardari, Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif. He slammed the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) top leaders and blamed them directly to become facilitators of the alleged US conspiracy to topple the PTI government.

