Attock police arrest murderer of PPP leader Malik Shahan

ATTOCK: Police on Thursday claimed to have arrested the murderer of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader and the former MPA Punjab Assembly, Malik Shahan, who was shot dead in an armed attack in Attock, yesterday, ARY News reported.

According to police, the accused identified as Sher Dil is the nephew of the deceased PPP leader, who gunned down his uncle over a property dispute.

The weapon used in the murder has been recovered, said police.

PPP’s former lawmaker in the Punjab Assembly, Malik Shahan Hakmeen Khan, was attacked when he was attending funeral prayers in Sheen Bagh, Attock.

The politician was immediately shifted to Rawalpindi’s District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) in critical condition where succumbed to his wounds.

Malik Shahan Hakmeen Khan had been elected as MPA in the 2008 general elections, whereas, his father Malik Hakmeen Khan had also elected as MPA and senator three times.

PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari had expressed sorrow over the assassination of former MPA Malik Shahan Hakmeen Khan. He had said that the party leadership is upset over the martyrdom of Malik Shahan and assassins will not be pardoned at any cost.