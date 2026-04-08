Aubrey Plaza expecting first baby year after husband’s death

Aubrey Plaza is entering a new chapter in her life.

The actress is expecting her first child with partner Chris Abbott, with the baby due this fall, according to a source. The news has also been confirmed by her representative.

The pregnancy comes nearly a year after the heartbreaking loss of Plaza’s husband, filmmaker Jeff Baena, who passed away last year. Those close to the actress describe the news as a meaningful and emotional moment.

“It was a beautiful surprise after an emotional year,” a source shared, adding that the couple feels “very blessed.”

Plaza, 41, and Abbott, 40, have a longstanding creative connection, having worked together on projects like the Off-Broadway revival of Danny and the Deep Blue Sea and the 2020 film Black Bear. Their relationship has largely remained private, making this announcement all the more personal.

In recent weeks, Plaza appeared at Paris Fashion Week, where she opted for loose-fitting, oversized looks that kept her pregnancy under wraps. She attended shows including Loewe and Lacoste, styling layered outfits that blended comfort with her signature edge.

Meanwhile, Abbott continues to stay active in his career, currently starring on Broadway in a revival of Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman alongside Nathan Lane and Laurie Metcalf.