Aubrey Plaza stepped out in style as she showcased her baby bump at a New York City screening for her upcoming animated series, Kevin.

The 41-year-old actress wore a white floral-print minidress paired with matching heels, keeping her look fresh and effortless for the event. Plaza appeared relaxed and happy as she smiled for photos, gently cradling her growing baby bump while posing on the red carpet.

She was joined at the screening by co-stars including Whoopi Goldberg and Quinta Brunson, who were seen sharing warm moments with Plaza. In one photo, both stars placed a hand on her bump as they posed together, adding a lighthearted and affectionate touch to the evening.

Kevin is an adult animated series centered on a housecat who decides to break away from human life. The show features a star-studded voice cast, including Jason Schwartzman, Charles Melton and Cary Elwes, and is set to premiere on Prime Video on April 20.

Plaza recently confirmed that she is expecting her first child with partner Christopher Abbott during a podcast appearance, sharing her excitement about becoming a mother. Despite the pregnancy, she has continued to stay active professionally and make public appearances.

Aubrey Plaza tragically mourned the death of her husband, Jeff Baena, in January 2025.