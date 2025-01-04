Famous filmmaker’s untimely death stuns fans, colleagues

Filmmaker Jeff Baena and husband of actress Aubrey Plaza, known for movies like Life After Beth and The Little Hours, has sadly passed away.

According to international media outlets, police and fire officials responded to a call about a death investigation at around 10:30 a.m on Friday after Baena was found unresponsive by an assistant. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Baena, who was married to actress Aubrey Plaza, died by suicide at his home in the Los Angeles area.

Baena, a graduate of New York University’s film program, began his Hollywood career working under famous directors Robert Zemeckis and David O. Russell. His work with Russell marked a major turning point, as he co-wrote four screenplays, including the cult film I Heart Huckabees (2004), which starred Dustin Hoffman and Lily Tomlin.

Read More: ‘Breaking Bad’ house up for sale in $4 million

Baena’s death is a huge loss to the film industry and his loved ones. His distinctive creative voice and unique vision will be missed by fans and colleagues alike.

On social media, many expressed their shock and sympathy. One user wrote, “Oh god, I hope she’s ok,” referring to Aubrey Plaza. Others shared their condolences, with comments like, “What horrific news,” and “Prayers to Aubrey Plaza and all who knew and loved Baena.”

Baena and Aubrey Plaza first met in 2014 when he directed Life After Beth, a horror-comedy that starred John C. Reilly, Molly Shannon, and Plaza. This film marked the start of their personal and professional relationship, with Aubrey Plaza going on to star in several of Baena’s later films, including Joshy, The Little Hours, and Horse Girl.

In 2021, Aubrey Plaza revealed on Instagram that she and Baena had married after nearly a decade of dating. Plaza, known for her role as April Ludgate in Parks and Recreation, has since become a successful actress with roles in Emily the Criminal and The White Lotus.