Aubrey Plaza makes surprising revelation about past relationship

American actress Aubrey Plaza recently shared a surprising disclosure regarding a past relationship. The 41-year-old comedian revealed during an appearance on the SmartLess podcast that she almost married her former boyfriend and co-star, Michael Cera.

Reflecting on their past connection, Aubrey Plaza stated:

“We almost got married. We drove across the country together, eating a bag of edibles, and we drove to Vegas with a plan to get married and then get divorced right away so we could call each other our ex-wife and ex-husband forever. We thought that would be a wonderful bit.”

The duo eventually decided against the plan, despite being committed to the idea at the time, after realizing the emotional weight of the situation. “I think it was a combination of being too high and paranoid,” the Honey Don’t! actor confessed. “We got in line at the county office or something, and then everyone started running, and we ran. We bailed.”

The pair first met in 2010 on the set of their collaborative film, Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, where they began a romance that lasted nearly 18 months before they separated.

Since then, both have moved on. The Juno actor, 37, quietly married his wife, Nadine, in March 2018; the couple now shares two children. Meanwhile, Aubrey Plaza was wed to filmmaker Jeff Baena since 2021, who committed suicide in January 2025, not long after their split.

Aubrey Plaza started dating Christopher Abbott in the middle of 2025, and the two are currently expecting their first child.