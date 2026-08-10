Aubrey Plaza welcomes first baby with Christopher Abbott

Aubrey Plaza has welcomed her first child with actor Christopher Abbott.

The Parks and Recreation alum was photographed carrying her newborn around New York City on Sunday, August 9, according to photos obtained by TMZ. The actress was reportedly in the city after attending Abbott’s final performance in the Broadway production of Death of a Salesman.

According to the outlet, a source revealed that Plaza and Abbott welcomed a baby girl during the last week of July.

Plaza, 42, first revealed her pregnancy in April when she was photographed showing off her baby bump. The news came one day after reports emerged that she was expecting her first child and was due in the fall.

At the time, a source described the pregnancy as “a beautiful surprise after an emotional year,” adding that Plaza and Abbott felt “very blessed.”

The birth comes after a difficult period in Plaza’s personal life. Her estranged husband, filmmaker Jeff Baena, died by suicide in January 2025 at the age of 47. The couple had reportedly separated several months before his death.

Following Baena’s death, Plaza and his family released a joint statement thanking people for their support and asking for privacy.

Months later, Plaza opened up about her grief during an appearance on Amy Poehler’s Good Hang podcast.

Plaza and Abbott’s relationship has largely remained private, and it is unclear when they began dating.