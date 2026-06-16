Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) will arrange an auction for the sale and leasing of various commercial and residential plots here on June 22, 2026 (Monday) at 11 a.m.

In this connection, necessary arrangements are being finalized at the FDA Head Office, located opposite Civil Hospital.

FDA Director General Muhammad Asif Chaudhry, chairing a meeting, reviewed the details of plots selected for auction.

Director Estate Management-I Junaid Hassan Manj briefed the meeting and informed that the selected commercial and residential plots to be auctioned are located in Ahmad Nagar, Millat Town, Madina Town, and Allama Iqbal Colony. He said that the plots reserved for education, healthcare and other public utility purposes in 126 private housing schemes would also be offered for sale through public auction.

He further said that at Gulistan Plaza, an FDA-owned property located at Millat Chowk, Gulistan Colony, 19 shops of 250 square feet each situated on the upper ground floor and lower ground floor will be offered on rent through auction.

Likewise, halls measuring 6,014 square feet on the first floor, second floor, and rooftop will also be available for leasing through auction.

He said that an FDA-owned plot measuring 9.43 kanals, located near the Hockey Stadium in Madina Town, will be offered on lease through bidding. If bids for the entire plot are not received, the land will be divided into three equal portions and auctioned separately for lease purposes, he added.

He said that the terms and conditions for the public auction have been finalized and will be displayed prominently at various locations across the city.

The FDA Director General directed that all available publicity channels be utilized to create public awareness regarding the auction of commercial and residential plots and shops. No effort should be spared in ensuring comprehensive arrangements for the auction event, he added.