An alleged audio recording purportedly featuring two militant commanders based in Afghanistan and South Waziristan has surfaced online.

The recording reportedly shows internal discussions among the individuals referred to as “Khawarij,” in which they allegedly describe PTI MPA Asif Mehsud as their associate and instruct that he should not be subjected to extortion.

In the purported audio, one voice is said to claim that a militant identified as “Rakti” issued a demand note for extortion to PTI MPA Asif Mehsud and conducted a search of him.

The recording further allegedly indicates another commander named Badshah, described as being based in Afghanistan, intervened and instructed that Asif Mehsud should not be abducted and should instead be allowed to leave.