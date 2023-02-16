Audio leak: Rana Sanaullah says ‘directed FIA to arrest Pervaiz Elahi’

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has hinted at the arrest of former Punjab chief minister Pervaiz Elahi after a purported audio leak surfaced today, ARY News reported on Thursday.

While addressing a press conference, Rana Sanaullah played the leaked audio conversation of former Punjab CM Pervaiz Elahi in which he was allegedly talking about managing the courts.

پرویزالہیٰ کی ایک اور مبینہ آڈیو لیک ہوگئی#ARYNews pic.twitter.com/JnPHxs3sX5 — ARY NEWS (@ARYNEWSOFFICIAL) February 16, 2023

Rana Sanaullah said that he has directed Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to arrest Pervaiz Elahi after the forensic audit of the audio conversation.

He added prima facie, Pervaiz Elahi should be arrested after the registration of a case. The interior minister said that the agency has been directed to consult the law ministry.

He said that the former Punjab CM was fearlessly managing the top court of the country. He demanded the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) take notice of the audio conversation.

Sanaullah said that it is not the first audio leak. He added that audio conversations were leaked on multiple occasions but no action was taken. The interior minister said that the people behind the leaked audio conversation will also come forth.

He said that audios attributed to Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Quaid Nawaz Sharif had also surfaced earlier. “The judge had revealed how he was pressurised to give verdict [against Nawaz Sharif].

Sanaullah also criticised Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan for not appearing in the hearing despite court orders. He said that Imran Khan did not appear before the court despite making promises every time. He demanded action against the PTI chief instead of dismissing the plea.

He also demanded CJP to take notice of the PTI chief’s remarks to mock the judiciary. The interior minister said that Imran Khan should be arrested for mocking the judiciary. He added that he will discuss the matter with the government to immediately arrest him.

