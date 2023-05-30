Govt challenges SC bench hearing audio leaks commission case

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Tuesday raised objection over the Supreme Court bench hearing the audio leaks commission case, ARY News reported.

The federal government formed a three-member judicial commission, led by Supreme Court senior puisne judge Justice Qazi Faez Isa, to probe the multiple audio leaks about the judiciary, but the committee stopped working following orders of the apex court.

The plea submitted by the federal government has raised objections over the inclusion of CJP Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Ijazul Ahsan and Justice Muneeb Akhtar in the audio leaks commission bench.

The plea stated that as per the code of conduct, judges cannot hear cases related to their relatives, former CJP Iftikhar Chaudhry also denied being part of the Arslan Iftikhar case.

The federal government has sought the formation of a new bench in the audio leaks case hearing.

Last week, a five-member bench of the Supreme Court headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial stopped proceedings of the judicial body and suspended the notification issued by the federal government.

The court issued its ruling on the petitions against the judicial body on audio leaks constituted by the federal government and issued notices to the parties.