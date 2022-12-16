Audit reveals Rs7,500 per curtain spent on laundry at Sindh House Islamabad

KARACHI: The financial irregularities in the Sindh House Islamabad have been unearthed, ARY News reported on Friday.

Revelations have been made about the expenditures of laundry services at Sindh House Islamabad as millions of funds were spent for the laundry of curtains of rooms of the chief minister, governor and provincial ministers.

It emerged Rs7,500 per curtain was spent for the laundry.

The report of alleged corruption in Sindh House Islamabad was presented in the Sindh Assembly, which stated that according to the audit report of 2017 to 2022, millions of rupees were spent only on the laundry of curtains.

The audit report said that more than Rs500,000 was spent to purchase detergent for cleaning at Sindh House.

Audit officials questioned why laundry services were acquired from a third party when the same services are available in the Sindh House.

