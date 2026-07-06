Auger-Aliassime sets up Djokovic quarter-final at Wimbledon

Canadian third seed Felix Auger-Aliassime came through a tough five-set encounter with Alejandro Davidovich Fokina on Sunday to set up a Wimbledon quarter-final against Novak Djokovic.

Auger-Aliassime held his nerve to see off the Spanish 22nd seed 6-7 (4/7), 7-6 (8/6), 6-3, 6-7 (2/7), 6-1 in the fourth round on his seventh match point.

It will be Auger-Aliassime’s second appearance in the Wimbledon last eight, after a loss in 2021 to Matteo Berrettini.

The 25-year-old has not faced Djokovic since a straight-sets win in the 2022 Laver Cup.