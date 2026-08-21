August 2026 lunar eclipse: Where and when to watch

A dramatic celestial occurrence will occur on the overnight hours of 27-28 August 2026 when the Earth is in perfect position, between the Sun and the Moon.

This will cause a partial lunar eclipse, however, most of the lunar diameter – about 93% ( and around 96% of its surface area) will be within the Earth’s darkest shadow, meaning that it will actually look like an almost completely covered, very significant total lunar eclipse.

The lunar diameter will be exactly covered by the Earth’s Umbral shadow up to a value of 0.9319 (or 93.2%); if we do a calculation concerning surface area then up to 96% of the lunar disk will be engulfed by the umbra, leaving only about 4% illuminated (visible as a sliver of light on the northernmost part of the lunar disk).

Precise UTC Timing: Penumbral eclipse occurs when P1, penumbral eclipse starts at 01:23 UTC on 28 th August (9:23 PM EST on the 27th August); U1 (partial umbral eclipse) starts at 02:33 UTC on 28 th August (10:33PM EST on 27 th Aug) and the maximum eclipse (Greatest umbral eclipse) will take place on 04:12 UTC on 28 th Aug(12:12 AM EST on 28 th Aug).