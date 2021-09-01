August exports soared 43pc to US$2.2 bil, PM’s commerce advisor says

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister’s advisor on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood said Wednesday the country’s exports have soared to US$2.257 billion this August marking a 43 per cent surge compared to the last year August, ARY News reported.

The commerce advisor said he was glad to announce the growth in exports recording 43 pc year on year surge.

I am glad to share that our exports for the month of August 2021 have grown by 43% to USD 2.257 billion as compared to USD 1.584 billion in August 2020 (growth was affected by shipments’ delays due to heavy rains). The exports for August 2021 are short by USD 143 million of our — Abdul Razak Dawood (@razak_dawood) September 1, 2021

Last year this number was US$1.584 for August exports, Abdul Razak Dawood took to Twitter today to announce the development.

“I am glad to share that our exports for the month of August 2021 have grown by 43% to USD 2.257 billion as compared to USD 1.584 billion in August 2020.”

He said the growth was affected by shipments’ delays due to heavy rains.

monthly target of USD 2.4 billion for the month. I urge the exporters to double their efforts to market their exports in order to achieve our target.@aliya_hamza #Pakistan #PakistanMovingForward #exports #trade #commerce — Abdul Razak Dawood (@razak_dawood) September 1, 2021

He added, “The exports for August 2021 are short by USD 143 million of our monthly target of USD 2.4 billion for the month.”

The commerce advisor urged the exporters to “double their efforts to market their exports in order to achieve our target”.