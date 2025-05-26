Aurangzeb promises to reduce burden on salaried class

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb on Monday said that drastic downward change in the policy rate has positively affected the economy.

“The world has been surprised over Pakistan’s economic development and has affirmed betterment of the economy,” federal minister said here while speaking in a gathering.

“We are reducing the burden over the salaried class,” minister said.

He said the FBR’s digitization has been underway. “Lesser human interference will bring transparency”, finance minister said.

“We are introducing reforms in the taxation system, energy and other sectors,” he said.

He said the world has been satisfied with macro-economic stability of Pakistan. “The government has been determined to introduce long-term reforms,” Aurangzeb said.

“The government intends to simplify the tax collection mechanism for the salaried class,” minister said. “We are bringing down the burden on the salaried class,” he added.

Finance Minister said that the work has been under progress over the pension reforms. “There are expectations of decrease in the debt repayments burden”.

He said the financial discipline bringing down the government expenditure.