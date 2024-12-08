web analytics
Pat Cummins opens up on Travis Head, Mohammed Siraj incident

Australia captain Pat Cummins has addressed the verbal spat between batter Travis Head and Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj in the second AUS v IND Test in Adelaide.

The altercation between the two rivals occurred on Day 2 of the pink-ball Test at Adelaide Oval when Siraj dismissed Head during Australia’s first innings.

Following the dismissal, Travis Head and Mohammed Siraj exchange a few words, leading the Indian pacer to give the Australian batter a fiery send-off.

Head was dismissed after scoring an impressive 140-run knock on 141 deliveries. His inning in the second AUS v IND game included 17 boundaries and four sixes.

Meanwhile, Australia captain Pat Cummins has downplayed the incident between Travis Head and Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj, emphasising that such moments are common in a series like the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

While acknowledging the intensity of the ongoing five-match AUS v IND Test series, Pat Cummins said that the situation was swiftly handled by the umpires.

“India can do whatever they want; I’m more worried about my boys. BGT is heated; it is a big series. There have been packed crowds all day, so there’s a lot riding on it. I think the umpire stepped in pretty quickly, and that was the end of it. Travis is vice-captain of the team. He’s a big boy; he can talk for himself,” the Australia captain said.

Pat Cummins lauded Travis Head for his match-winning knock in the Day-Night Test match, saying, “It feels like every time he walks out, the game’s kind of in the balance; it can go one or two ways. He’s done it time and time again for us in many different formats, and, yeah, he’s super impressive.”

