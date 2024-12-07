WATCH: Siraj fierce send-off to Head after dismissal

Indian fast bowler Mohammed Siraj exhibited a fierce send-off to Australian middle-order batsman Travis Head in the second session of Day 2 of the pink-ball Test at Adelaide Oval.

Head was dismissed when Siraj clean bowled him on the fourth delivery of the 82nd over during Australia’s first innings. Following the breach of Head’s defense and the subsequent dislodging of his stumps, the two players engaged in a verbal exchange, after which Siraj delivered a pointed send-off.

The footage capturing Siraj’s reaction and the ensuing verbal confrontation between the two players post-Head’s dismissal has since gained significant traction on the internet.

Before heading back to the pavilion, Head encountered a total of 141 deliveries and aided by 17 boundaries and 4 sixes, scored an impressive 140 runs. He contributed 65 runs for the fourth wicket alongside Marnus Labuschagne, who made 64 runs, and added 74 runs for the sixth wicket with Alex Carey, who scored 15.

Head reached his century in 111 balls and subsequently performed a heartfelt celebration to commemorate the arrival of his second child.

Head’s century on Saturday against India marks his third hundred in pink-ball Tests, placing him second only to Marnus Labuschagne for the most triple-digit scores in day-night Tests. By reaching his century in just 111 balls, Head also set a new record for the fastest century in day-night Tests.

Siraj provides a second chance

In the second session of the second day, Siraj offered Head a second chance while he was on 76 runs. Attempting a significant shot against Ravichandran Ashwin, Head misconnected, sending the ball high into the air. Siraj had the opportunity to take an easy catch but was unable to secure it.

Capitalizing on this reprieve, Head went on to score an additional 64 runs, aiding the hosts in recovering from the early dismissals of Nathan McSweeney and Steve Smith on Day 2, and pushing their first innings lead beyond 125 runs.

