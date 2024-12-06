WATCH: Mitchell Starc dismisses Yashasvi Jaiswal on golden duck

Australia pacer Mitchell Starc was in supreme touch as he dismissed India’s opening batter Yashasvi Jaiswal on a golden duck during the second AUS v IND Test.

Facing the very first delivery of the match, Jaiswal was completely unprepared for Starc’s exceptional full and swinging ball.

Mitchell Starc delivered a full-length delivery targeting the leg stump, which swung in towards Yashasvi Jaiswal’s off stump. Attempting to flick the ball to the leg side, the Indian batter misjudged the delivery and was struck directly on the pad in front of the leg stump on the very first delivery of the second AUS v IND Test.

Following a brief appeal, the umpire ruled him out. Yashavi Jaiswal found himself trapped in front of the stumps, resulting in his dismissal without scoring. He briefly consulted with his opening partner, KL Rahul, regarding the Decision Review System (DRS) but ultimately chose to leave the field.

The delivery from Mitchell Starc was remarkable, catching Jaiswal completely off guard. The left-handed batsman misplayed the ball and was dismissed as a result.

Yashasvi Jaiswal’s inconsistent performance during the Australia tour has been notable. In his first three Test innings on Australian soil, he has recorded two ducks and one century.

He was dismissed for a duck in the first innings of the first AUS v IND Test in Perth but made a remarkable comeback with a splendid century in the second innings.

Throughout his brief Test career, Jaiswal has demonstrated his ability to play substantial innings. His wicket was particularly significant, especially considering that Australia was already trailing 0-1 in the series.

Additionally, there has been a competitive exchange between Yashasvi Jaiswal and Mitchell Starc in the previous match.

During the second innings of the Perth Test, Jaiswal defended a length delivery from Starc and audibly remarked, “It’s coming too slow,” taking a jab at Starc’s bowling speed.

Jaiswal also showcased his skill with some impressive shots against Starc, including a powerful flick shot.