Islamabad elect to bat against Peshawar

RAWALPINDI: Islamabad United won the toss and elected to bat first against Peshawar Zalmi in the fifth match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 at the Pindi Cricket Stadium on Monday.

Playing XIs

Islamabad United: Andries Gous, Sahibzada Farhan, Colin Munro, Salman Agha, Azam Khan(wk), Shadab Khan(c), Jason Holder, Imad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Saad Masood, and Ben Dwarshuis.

Peshawar Zalmi: Saim Ayub, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Haris(wk), Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Hussain Talat, Mitchell Owen, George Linde, Alzarri Joseph, Sufiyan Muqeem, Mohammad Ali, and Ali Raza.

The defending champions got off to a flying start in their campaign after defeating Lahore Qalandars in the PSL 10 opener on April 11.

Islamabad United chased down the target of 140 with ease, losing only two wickets and finishing the game with 14 balls to spare.

Peshawar Zalmi, however, were defeated by Quetta Gladiators in a one-sided encounter of the runs at the Pindi Cricket Stadium.

Chasing a mammoth 217, Peshawar Zalmi, led by Babar Azam, bundled out for 136 as they fell short by 80 runs.