Babar Azam registers unwanted record in PSL

Babar Azam, the captain of Peshawar Zalmi, set an unfortunate record after getting dismissed by Mohammad Amir during his team’s match against Quetta Gladiators in Pakistan Super League (PSL 10).

In the second match of PSL 10, played in Rawalpindi, Quetta Gladiators defeated Peshawar Zalmi by 80 runs. Chasing a target of 217 runs set by Quetta Gladiators, Peshawar Zalmi were dismissed for just 136 runs in 15.1 overs.

Babar Azam was dismissed for a duck by Mohammad Amir, setting an unwanted record. Mohammad Haris was out for 13, while Tom Kohler-Cadmore was also dismissed without scoring.

Abrar Ahmed of Quetta Gladiators claimed four wickets, while Usman Tariq and Mohammad Amir both took two wickets each.

However, Babar Azam’s dismissal for a duck has earned him an undesirable place in PSL history. He is now third in the list of batters with the most ducks in PSL history.

Islamabad United’s Imad Wasim holds the top spot, having been dismissed for a duck 12 times, while Wahab Riaz is second with 10 ducks.

Babar Azam and Kamran Akmal have been dismissed for a duck eight times, and Shaheen Afridi has been out without scoring on seven occasions.

Earlier, In a heartwarming initiative during Pakistan Super League (PSL 10), Multan Sultans have pledged to donate Rs 100,000 for every six hit during their matches to support children in Palestine.

According to reports, the announcement was made by Multan Sultans’ Captain Mohammad Rizwan at the toss with Karachi Kings.

Multan Sultans captain further announced that an additional Rs 100,000 will be donated to children in Palestine for every wicket taken by their bowlers throughout the PSL 10 tournament. This charitable effort will continue for the entire season of PSL 10.

The PSL 10 will run from April 11 to May 18, consist of 34 matches from April 11 to May 18, with Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium hosting 13 matches, including the two Eliminators and the final.