Multan Sultans announce donations for Palestinian children during PSL 10

In a heartwarming initiative during Pakistan Super League (PSL 10), Multan Sultans have pledged to donate Rs 100,000 for every six hit during their matches to support children in Palestine, ARY News reported.

According to reports, the announcement was made by Multan Sultans’ Captain Mohammad Rizwan at the toss with Karachi Kings.

Multan Sultans captain further announced that an additional Rs 100,000 will be donated to children in Palestine for every wicket taken by their bowlers throughout the PSL 10 tournament. This charitable effort will continue for the entire season of PSL 10.

It is pertinent to mention here that the 10th edition of the Pakistan Super League kicked off with a star-studded opening ceremony in Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium yesterday.

Read More: Liton Das ruled out of PSL 10, Karachi Kings announce replacement

The PSL 10 will run from April 11 to May 18, consist of 34 matches from April 11 to May 18, with Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium hosting 13 matches, including the two Eliminators and the final.

Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium will host 11 matches, including the first Qualifier on May 13, while Karachi’s National Bank Stadium and Multan Cricket Stadium will each host five matches.

Earlier, it was announced that Karachi Kings’ star wicketkeeper-batter Liton Das has been ruled out of HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 due to a thumb injury.

The Bangladeshi cricketer sustained the injury during a practice session, with scans later revealing a hairline fracture in his right thumb. He has since returned to Bangladesh for recovery and rehabilitation.

In a social media post, Liton Das expressed his disappointment at missing out on the tournament. He wished Karachi Kings success and requested fans to pray for his speedy recovery.

He wrote, “I was truly excited to play in the PSL for Karachi Kings, but the Almighty had other plans. During a practice session, I picked up a finger injury. Scans revealed a hairline fracture, and recovery will take at least 2 weeks.”

“So sadly, my PSL mission is over before it even began. I’m flying back to Bangladesh and seeking your prayers & love for a quick recovery. Wishing the very best of luck to my team Karachi Kings,” he added.

The Karachi Kings have announced Australian wicketkeeper-batter Ben McDermott as Litton Das’s replacement for PSL 10.