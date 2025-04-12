Liton Das ruled out of PSL 10, Karachi Kings announce replacement

Karachi Kings’ star wicketkeeper-batter Liton Das has been ruled out of HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 due to a thumb injury.

The Bangladeshi cricketer sustained the injury during a practice session, with scans later revealing a hairline fracture in his right thumb. He has since returned to Bangladesh for recovery and rehabilitation.

In a social media post, Liton Das expressed his disappointment at missing out on the tournament. He wished Karachi Kings success and requested fans to pray for his speedy recovery.

He wrote, “I was truly excited to play in the PSL for Karachi Kings, but the Almighty had other plans. During a practice session, I picked up a finger injury. Scans revealed a hairline fracture, and recovery will take at least 2 weeks.”

“So sadly, my PSL mission is over before it even began. I’m flying back to Bangladesh and seeking your prayers & love for a quick recovery. Wishing the very best of luck to my team Karachi Kings,” he added.

The Karachi Kings have announced Australian wicketkeeper-batter Ben McDermott as Litton Das’s replacement for PSL 10.

Karachi Kings, captained by David Warner, is set to play its first match of the tournament against Multan Sultans tonight at Karachi’s National Bank Stadium.

Earlier, Australia wicketkeeping batter Alex Carey, picked by Islamabad United as a partial replacement, has opted out of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10.

His decision was confirmed by the franchise on Friday, hours before the tournament opener against Lahore Qalandars at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Reports said that Alex Carey would not be joining the squad due to domestic commitments in Australia.

Islamabad United had added the Australia wicketkeeping batter to their squad as a partial replacement for South Africa’s Rassie van der Dussen.