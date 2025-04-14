PSL 10: Quetta Gladiators’ Usman Tariq reported for suspicious bowling action

Quetta Gladiators’ spinner Usman Tariq has been reported for his suspicious bowling action during the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10.

The spinner came under scrutiny for his suspected bowling action during the match, held between Quetta Gladiators and Lahore Qalandars at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Sunday evening.

“Quetta Gladiators spinner Usman Tariq was reported by on-field umpires Ahsan Raza and Chris Brown for a suspect bowling action during his side’s HBL PSL X match against Lahore Qalandars at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Sunday evening”, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said in a statment.

However, Usman Tariq can continue to bowl in the tournament, PCB said. “As per the rules, Usman can continue to bowl in future matches. However, if he is reported again, he will be suspended from bowling and will need to obtain clearance from an ICC accredited lab before he can resume bowling”, the statement added.

Noteably, Usman Tariq was also reported last year for a suspect bowling action during the Pakistan Super League season 9.

However, Tariq was allowed to bowl in the remaining part of the season, after his bowling action was reviewed at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore.

Yesterday, Lahore Qalandars bundled out Quetta Gladiators for 140 after Fakhar Zaman’s 67 and Sam Billings’s 19-ball fifty propelled them to 219 in the fourth game of the PSL 10 on Sunday.

Chasing 220, Gladiators’ chase ended in 16.2 overs as the Qalandars won the game by 79 runs.

The Saud Shakeel-led side was off to a horrid start as their captain was dismissed by Qalandars’ captain Shaheen Afridi in the very first over of their inning.

Hasan Nawaz then joined his opening partner Finn Allen, however, he fell to Asif Afridi after scoring just one run in the second over.

Allen was dismissed for a duck by Shaheen Afridi in the following over.