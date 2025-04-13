Quetta Gladiators win toss, elect to field against Qalandars

RAWALPINDI: Quetta Gladiators won the toss and elected to field first against Lahore Qalandars in the fourth match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 on Sunday at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Playing XIs

Quetta Gladiators: Saud Shakeel (c), Finn Allen, Hassan Nawaz, Kusal Mendis (wk), Rilee Rossouw, Shoaib Malik, Faheem Ashraf, Akeal Hosain, Mohammad Amir, Abrar Ahmed and Usman Tariq.

Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Muhammad Naeem, Abdullah Shafique, Daryl Mitchell, Sam Billings (wk), Sikandar Raza, Shaheen Afridi (c), Jahandad Khan, Rishad Hossain, Haris Rauf and Asif Afridi.

Lahore Qalandars were off to a dismal start in their campaign as they were convincingly defeated by Islamabad United in the PSL 10 opener on Friday.

The defending champions chased down the target of 140 with ease, losing only two wickets and finishing the game with 14 balls to spare.

Quetta Gladiators have won their first game, having thrashed Peshawar Zalmi by 80 runs at the same venue a day earlier.

Chasing a mammoth 217, Peshawar Zalmi, led by Babar Azam, bundled out for 136 as they fell short by 80 runs.

The 10th edition of the Pakistan Super League kicked off with a star-studded opening ceremony on April 11.

Read more: PSL 10: Two new players added to Karachi Kings squad

The PSL 10 will run from April 11 to May 18, consisting of 34 matches from April 11 to May 18, with Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium hosting 13 matches, including the two Eliminators and the final.

Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium will host 11 matches, including the first Qualifier on May 13, while Karachi’s National Bank Stadium and Multan Cricket Stadium will each host five matches.