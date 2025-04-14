VIDEO: Fans exchange brutal punches, slaps during DC vs MI game

The game between Mumbai Indians (MI) and the Delhi Capitals (DC) in the ongoing IPL 2025 turned into a battleground for a few fans in the stands.

The two sides faced off at the Arun Jaitley Stadium a day earlier in one of the most-anticipated games of the ongoing tournament.

However, the DC vs MI game was overshadowed by a brutal fight between a boy and a girl who exchanged heavy punches and slaps.

The viral video of the incident showed the two engaged in a physical fight during the IPL 2025 match.

Video footage showed the two slapping, punching, and kicking each other, leaving other spectators in shock.

While it was unclear what started the fight, it got intense to the point that others around them had to step in to separate the boy and girl.

The clip quickly went viral across social media platforms as fans lamented that the fight overshadowed the thrilling clash between the DC and MI.

It is worth noting here that Delhi Capitals suffered their first defeat of the IPL 2025 after Mumbai Indians eked out a 12-run victory to rekindle their fading hopes of making the playoffs.

Karun Nair led Delhi’s pursuit of 206 with 89 but once he departed, the wheels came off their innings and DC were all out for 193 – losing their last three wickets to a hat-trick of run-outs in a bizarre finish.

Delhi, who had won four matches in a row, are now behind table-toppers Gujarat Titans on run rate, though the Capitals have played one match fewer.