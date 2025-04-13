WATCH: Rohit Sharma’s hilarious reaction to Karun, Bumrah’s heated exchange

Mumbai Indians’ batter Rohit Sharma came up with a hilarious reaction to the heated exchange between Jasprit Bumrah and Delhi Capitals’ Karun Nair during their IPL 2025 game.

The two sides faced off in the 29th match of the Indian Premier League at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Sunday.

Nair looked in supreme touch as he smashed 89 off 40 balls as the side looked to chase down the 206-run target.

In his inning, he also smashed the veteran MI pacer for 18 runs in one over, the most runs scored by any Indian batter against Bumrah in an IPL over.

However, things got tense when he collided with bowler Jasprit Bumrah.

The incident happened on the sixth ball of the 6th over when Nair played a full toss from Bumrah towards deep square leg and took off for a run.

In the middle of his sprint, Karun Nair crashed into Bumrah’s back, who was standing near the non-striker’s end.

Despite his apology, Jasprit Bumrah lost his cool and was seen exchanging words with the DC batter.

The viral video of the incident showed Nair then explaining the things to Hardik Pandya.

However, it was Rohit Sharma’s reaction to the heated exchange which went viral on social media.

The former Mumbai Indians skipper was seen making a hilarious face and jokingly threatening Karun Nair.

Meanwhile, DC were defeated by MI by 12 runs in their IPL 2025 game as they were bowled out for 193 in 19 overs.