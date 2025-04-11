Mohammad Amir reveals preference to IPL over PSL in future

Former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir, set to represent Quetta Gladiators in the Pakistan Super League 10, has revealed his preference for the Indian Premier League (IPL) instead of the PSL.

During a recent podcast show, the left-arm pacer was asked which league he would like to play if the two take place in the same window.

Responding to the question, Mohammad Amir stated that he would prefer the IPL if given the opportunity.

“Honestly, if I get the opportunity, I’ll definitely play in the IPL. I’m saying this openly. But if I don’t get a chance, then I will play in the PSL,” the former Pakistan pacer said.

Mohammad Amir had, in an earlier interview, expressed his desire to play in the IPL 2026 once he gets his UK passport.

“By next year, I will have the opportunity to play in the IPL. If given the chance, why not? I will play in the IPL,” he said during the interview.

It is to be noted here that Pakistani players have not participated in the IPL since 2008 due to political tensions between India and Pakistan.

While the BCCI has not issued any formal directive about the participation of the Pakistani players, the IPL franchises have opted against bidding for the Pakistani players.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 is set to kick off today (April 11), with defending champions Islamabad United and two-time champions Lahore Qalandars facing off in the tournament opener.

The PSL 10 will consist of 34 matches from April 11 to May 18, with Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium hosting 13 matches, including the two Eliminators and the final.