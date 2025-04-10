PCB announces PSL 10 prize money

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Thursday announced the prize money for the upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10.

Set to begin on April 11, the tournament will see six teams battling it out to lift the Luminara Trophy along with a prize money of $500,000.

“The six teams will also be locking horns to take away the USD 500,000 prize money set for the winners, while the runners-up team will be awarded USD 200,000,” the Pakistan Cricket Board said in a statement.

The ‘Luminara’ trophy for the PSL 10 was unveiled last month in a three-minute-long thrilling video, shot at Karachi’s coastal waters.

Pertinent to note here that the 10th edition of the Pakistan Super League will kick off with a star-studded opening ceremony in Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on April 11.

The opening ceremony will feature exciting performances from renowned Sufi music artist Abida Parveen, singer Ali Zafar and Young Stunners.

Additionally, Abrar ul Haq, Ali Zafar, Natasha Baig and Talha Anjum will also perform in the opening ceremony.

Defending champions Islamabad United and two-time champions Lahore Qalandars will then face off in the tournament opener.

The PSL 10 will consist of 34 matches from April 11 to May 18, with Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium hosting 13 matches, including the two Eliminators and the final.

Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium will host 11 matches, including the first Qualifier on May 13, while Karachi’s National Bank Stadium and Multan Cricket Stadium will each host five matches.

Karachi Kings will begin their PSL 10 campaign on April 12 in their home ground against Multan Sultans.