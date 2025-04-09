PSL 10 to begin with star-studded opening ceremony in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI: The Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium is all set to host the star studded opening ceremony of the tenth edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL 10), ARY News reported.

It will be Rawalpindi’s first-ever opening ceremony of the HBL PSL which will kick off at 7pm on Friday, 11 April.

The opening match of the six-team tournament will be played between defending champions Islamabad United and two-time winners Lahore Qalandars on the same day, with the first ball to be bowled at 8.30pm.

The marquee event will be played at four venues – Karachi’s National Bank Stadium, Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium, Multan Cricket Stadium and Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. The final of the event is scheduled to take place at the Gaddafi Stadium on 18 May.

The opening ceremony at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium will feature an array of exciting performances from renowned Sufi music artist Abida Parveen along with cultural act from Ali Zafar and a contemporary performance by Young Stunners.

In addition, the singers of the HBL PSL X anthem song Abrar ul Haq, Ali Zafar, Natasha Baig and Talha Anjum will also perform in the opening ceremony. Fans will also be treated to a spectacular firework display during the event.

Earlier, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced the broadcast details for the upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10, set to commence on April 11.

The six-team tournament will be broadcast live on A Sports, and PTV Sports in Pakistan, as per a statement by the Pakistan Cricket.

“The Urdu and English feed will be divided between A Sports and PTV Sports. On the days A Sports broadcasts the matches in English, PTV Sports will broadcast them in Urdu, and vice versa,” it said.

Fans in Pakistan will be able to live-stream the PSL 10 games on Tapmad, Tamasha, Daraz, Myco and Begin.