PCB announces match officials for PSL 10

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced the match officials for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10, set to begin on April 11.

A total of 13 umpires and seven match referees have been announced for 30 games of the showpiece event, as per a statement by the Pakistan Cricket.

“The match officials for the Qualifier, two eliminators and final, will be announced in due course,” it added.

Ahsan Raza, Paul Reiffel and Kumar Dharmasena from the Elite Panel of ICC Umpires, alongside Alex Wharf and Chris Brown, are part of the lineup for the PSL 10.

Umpires from the Pakistan Cricket International Panel of Umpires include Aleem Dar, Asif Yaqoob, Faisal Khan Aafreedi, Rashid Riaz Waqar.

“Abdul Moqeet, Nasir Hussain, Tariq Rasheed and Zulfiqar Jan – part of PCB Elite Panel of Umpires will also be officiating matches during this edition of the PSL 10,” as per the statement.

ICC Elite Panel of Match Referee Ranjan Madugalle will officiate matches alongside Roshan Mahanama as match referees.

The match referees for the PSL 10 also include Ali Naqvi and Muhammad Javed Malik, Iftikhar Ahmed, Iqbal Sheikh and Nadeem Arshad.

It is worth noting here that the 10th edition of the Pakistan Super League is scheduled to begin on April 11 with defending champions Islamabad United taking on two-time champions Lahore Qalandars at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Karachi Kings will begin their campaign on April 12 at their home ground, the National Bank Stadium, Karachi, where they will face off against Multan Sultans.